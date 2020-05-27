STEINACKER, Cordellia S. It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Cordelia "Dee" Selden Steinacker. Dee went to be with the Lord, Friday, May 22, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born on January 25, 1943, and was the second child of Charles Wallace Selden Jr. and Eileen Graham Selden. Dee graduated from St. Catherine's School in Richmond, Va., and Simmons College in Boston, Mass. She was a devoted mother, an avid singer and a dear friend to all who knew her. She was a member of St. Giles Presbyterian Church for over 20 years and sang in the Chancel Choir and served as the Choir Librarian. She was also a founding member and a dedicated volunteer for One Voice Chorus until her death. Dee loved animals, a passion she passed on to her daughter. Both Dee and her daughter spent many happy hours together with various dogs, cats, rabbits and horses, some of which they owned. Dee always greeted you with a warm smile and hug. Dee was often first to donate her time and energy to a good cause. Dee is survived by her daughter, Florence Yang; and son-in-law, Ping "Ben" Yang. She is also survived by her nieces, Melynda Selden Kohl of Salem, Ore. and Susan Selden Pinnock of Beaverton, Ore. The family has planned a visitation at Bennett Funeral Home's West Chapel, 11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, Va. 23060, on Sunday, May 31, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. A funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at St. Giles Presbyterian Church, 5200 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23226, followed by burial in Hollywood Cemetery. Rev. Keith Hill will officiate. In place of flowers, the family requests donations are made to One Voice Chorus (onevoicechorus.org/donate for instructions) or the Richmond SPCA (https://richmondspca.org/how-you-can-help/donate).View online memorial
