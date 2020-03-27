STEINBERG, Ephraim "Ed," 99, passed peacefully in his sleep of natural causes on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clara and Jacob Steinberg; his sister, Hilda Altbush Rosenzweig; and his beloved wife of 56 years, Libbie Mazer Steinberg. Ed leaves behind three children, Barry T. Steinberg, Myra S. Daleng (Leif) and Wendy Steinberg Garrett. He had four grandchildren, Noah Jacob Steinberg (Kristle), Sohmer Mascia Gautam (Sona) and Chet and Glennis Garrett. Ed was blessed with three great-grandchildren, Asher David and Avi Lev Steinberg as well as Avni Rose Gautam. He is also survived by his longtime companion and friend, Jena Sager. He led a productive and a truly amazing life which was driven by his greatest passions: family, friends, God, an entrepreneurial spirit and art! He loved to dance. Ed was an active member of the Navy Reserve and he was a Mason for over 70 years, where he was awarded a "7th Degree" plaque last year. He will be remembered for the many he mentored throughout his life. He was loved by many; he loved many and never had an unkind word to say about anyone. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Richmond Food Bank.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Thousands of Liberty students expected to return to campus amid coronavirus outbreak
-
A list of essential and nonessential businesses in Virginia, according to the governor
-
UPDATE: Most Virginia cases of COVID-19 are people in their 50s, 60s and 20s
-
UPDATED: Richmond restaurants that are open for takeout, curbside delivery or delivery
-
Dominion Energy sets date to implode 21-story office tower in downtown Richmond