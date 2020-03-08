STEINER, Isabel Clopton. At the age of 97, on February 29, 2020, Isabel Clopton Steiner closed her eyes and was done. All her life, she was absolutely absorbed in the world around her: in her children and their children, in the lives of those around her; wherever life took her, she found people and stories and love. In Alexandria at the Hermitage, where she lived the last 15 years, she came to know the staff, almost all of them from countries far away, and each of them was of utmost interest to her. She sought out their stories, collected them, shared them. Born in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 23, 1922, she grew up in Louisville, Miami, and Putnam County, Georgia. In 1941, Isabel married a red-headed stranger, Red Steiner, a U.S. Army Staff Sergeant, and, by his side, helped him attain the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the newly created Air Force. It was not an easy life since she and he were separated by a world war, and they and their three children picked up and moved many times to many places until their final assignment brought them to Chester, Virginia, and finally they were home. Isabel and Red gave those three childrenCarole, Charlie and Billone of the best gifts anyone can givea great capacity to love. When Red died, Isabel didn't bother looking for someone else. She had had the best, the love of her life, and his memory stayed warm with her always. A brilliant woman, Isabel had diverse interestsopera, literature, travel, gardening, current events, politics and genealogy. She traced her Clopton origins back to England and became an active member of the Clopton Family Association. While living in Chester, she worked as a dental office manager and later for the US Post Office and participated actively in the Chester United Methodist Church. Her capacity for caring about others made her a liberal to her bones. She loved her family and the families of her siblings with all her heart. She leaves behind memories and stories and all of us: her daughter, Carole Sund; grandchildren, Catherine Simon (husband, Peter) and Meredith Sund; Jan Steiner, wife of son Charlie Steiner (deceased); grandchildren, Jennifer Steiner, Joe Steiner, Jim Steiner and Dan Steiner; son, Bill Steiner and his wife, Peg; great-grandchildren Caroline Simon, Adam Simon, Leah Peterson and Hayley Peterson; honorary grandson, Max Carico. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Democratic National Committee. We are bereft at our loss of this strong, vital woman. Like a light that's been turned off. An empty room.View online memorial
