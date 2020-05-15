STEPHENS, ENNOLLS "E" JR.

STEPHENS, Ennolls Albert Jr. "E," 80, died Sunday at home after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was predeceased by his father and mother, E.A. and Ann Lee Stephens; and brother, McDonald Lee Stephens. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Molly Noblett Stephens; children, Grace Stephens Hines, Harper McDonald Stephens, Brent Noblett Burroughs and Jeb Burroughs; and grandchildren, Harper, Graham, Ashlyn and Emma. "E" attended Christchurch School, Mercersburg Academy and graduated from the Cornell University Hotel School, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity. He also served in the United States Coast Guard. "E" was the owner and operator of one of Virginia's most unique small resorts, The Tides Lodge and Marina in Irvington and developed the very popular "Binnacle" Restaurants in Irvington and Urbanna. He served for many years on the Board of Rosylyn in Richmond, Christchurch School, Tidewater Foundation and was a member of the Vestry at Grace Episcopal Church. He was also an avid supporter of various children's charities. Raised on Carter's Creek in Irvington, early pleasures made him an outstanding waterskiier to be followed later in life by his tremendous pleasure in cruising the Chesapeake Bay and its many interesting ports of call. His summer parties for his many friends at his earlier home, Innview, were legendary! Burial will be private, to be followed by a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, Md. 21741-5014; Christchurch School, 49 Seahorse Lane, Christchurch, Va. 23031; or Kilmarnock Rescue Squad, 61 Harris Road, P.O. Box 333, Kilmarnock, Va. 22482.View online memorial
