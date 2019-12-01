STEPHENS, Thomas Arthur "Tom," 77, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away at his home on November 8, 2019. Born on January 17, 1942, in Martin, Ky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Dixie; brother, Grover; and grandson, John Viar Jr. He is survived by his wife, Virginia; his ex-wife, Hattie, and their daughters, Mona Morris, Laurie Taylor and Lisa Riddick; sister, Norma; and brothers, James and Randall; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A lifetime Kentucky Wildcats fan, he retired from Quebecor Printing as a plant supervisor. A memorial service was held at Oak Hall Baptist Church on November 12, 2019.View online memorial