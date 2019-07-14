STEPHENS, Thomas, 86, of N. Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, William Ray "Billy" Stephens. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Carolyn Lafoon Stephens; daughters, Diane (Larry) Holland and Terry (Lee) Runion; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Mr. Stephens was retired from Preston Trucking Company and a member of Teamster Union for 33 years. In his career, he was awarded the 2 Million Mile Club Safe Driving Award. He enjoyed his years working at Southside Speedway. It was his passion. He had a love for his family, friends, trucking and NASCAR. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. A service will be held Wednesday, July 17, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Family and friends will reconvene for burial in New Hope Christian Church cemetery, 742 New Hope Rd., Alberta, Va. 23821, at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the New Hope Christian Church Cemetery Fund.View online memorial