STEPHENSON, BARBARA

STEPHENSON, Ms. Barbara Kelly, of Emporia, Virginia, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the age of 75. She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Holland Stephenson; and father, Robert Kelly Stephenson. Ms. Stephenson is survived by her special friends, Connie and Danny Johnson, Bernice Harris; as well as three loving cats, Callie, Tiger and Maltie. Ms. Stephenson was salutatorian of her graduating class at Greensville County High School and a graduate of William and Mary. She received her master's at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and took classes at the University of Tennessee. She was the Librarian at Brunswick Academy for numerous years and then later retired from the Brunswick Virginia Department of Corrections. She was a member of the Riparian Women's Club and also their garden club. A visitation will be held at Echols Funeral Home, Monday, July 29, 2019, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Greensville Memorial Cemetery, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Emporia Animal shelter of Emporia Humane Society. Online condolences may be made to www.echolsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial