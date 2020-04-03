STEPHENSON, Steve Allan Sr. August 31, 1957, to March 12, 2020. Mother, Louise Katherine Helms; father, Brody Allen Stephenson. He is survived by his brother and sisters, Pearl Trego, Sandston, Va., Kathy Helms, Dinwiddie, Va., Ellen Stephenson, Chester, Va., Billie Jo Skeens, Chester, Va., Laverne Moomau, Midlothian, Va., Mickey Moomau, Powhatan, Va.; along with his six children, Shawn Clinton Stephenson, Steve Allen Stephenson Jr., Brandy Gail Stephenson, Jasmine Louise Stephenson, Matthew Cody Stephenson and Erin Lily Scarlett Stephenson; 18 grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews. He was loved by everyone who met him and will be dearly missed. A memorial service will be held April 7, at Rocky Oak Church, 2687 Rocky Oak Rd., Powhatan, Va., from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of STEVE STEPHENSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.