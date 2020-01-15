STEVENS, B. Anne, 81, passed away January 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, G.O. Stevens; son, David; daughter, Kathy; longtime friend, Charlie; her parents and two brothers. She leaves behind one son, Mike (Angie); three daughters, Judy, Laurie and Renee Via; son-in-law, Jeff Via; two sisters, Charlie Girl (Ronnie) and Jenny; one brother, George; eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a memorial service will follow at 6 p.m.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of B. STEVENS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.