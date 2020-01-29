STEVENS, MILDRED "MISS ANNIE"

STEVENS, Mildred Ann "Miss Annie" Pearl, 98, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away January 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, W.K. "Mike" Stevens. Mildred left a wonderful legacy, including her three children, W. Kenneth Stevens II (Mary), Susan Stevens Bogese and Barbara S. Wales (Dennis); their 11 children, Matt, Jeff, Dan, Kat and Mark and Allyson, Jessica and Mikey and Becca, Taylor Gill and Alexandra; and their 12 children, Hudson, Rory, Wyatt, Norah, Jacob, William, Annie, Camille, Lucia, James, Genevieve and Newt. Mildred was known for her loyalty, artistic talent and support of her family and adaptability for moving throughout her husband's career. She was a great hostess and known for her culinary skills. She loved Broadway plays, dancing, reading, movies and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. Also, Mildred could crack a pun with the best of them. Her presence will be sorely missed. Services will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to the Resident Employee Appreciation Fund at Brandermill Woods Retirement Community, REAF 14311 Brandermill Woods Trail, Midlothian, Va. 23112, Attn: Cary Martin.View online memorial
