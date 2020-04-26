STEVENS, WILLIAM

STEVENS, William Jackson, best known as Billy, was born January 9, 1959 and died April 13, 2020. Billy was an artist who loved painting in watercolor and acrylic. In his later years, he resided at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, formerly Lexington Court, where his kind, gentle spirit was much appreciated by the staff and other residents. He was quick to reach out with greetings of "God bless you!" to everyone he encountered. Billy was predeceased by his father and mother, William A. Stevens and Barbara H. Stevens. He is survived by two sisters, Susan D. Stevens and husband, Temple W. Cabell, of Richmond and Carol Nicholl and husband, Sheldon S. Nicholl, of Cottonwood, California. He is also survived by two nephews, W. Afton Bartlett of Washington, D.C. and C. Kemp Bartlett of Richmond. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Billy may be made to FeedMore.com/donate. We hope remembrances of Billy will be shared at lastingmermories.com.

