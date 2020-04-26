STEVENS, William Jackson, best known as Billy, was born January 9, 1959 and died April 13, 2020. Billy was an artist who loved painting in watercolor and acrylic. In his later years, he resided at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, formerly Lexington Court, where his kind, gentle spirit was much appreciated by the staff and other residents. He was quick to reach out with greetings of "God bless you!" to everyone he encountered. Billy was predeceased by his father and mother, William A. Stevens and Barbara H. Stevens. He is survived by two sisters, Susan D. Stevens and husband, Temple W. Cabell, of Richmond and Carol Nicholl and husband, Sheldon S. Nicholl, of Cottonwood, California. He is also survived by two nephews, W. Afton Bartlett of Washington, D.C. and C. Kemp Bartlett of Richmond. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Billy may be made to FeedMore.com/donate. We hope remembrances of Billy will be shared at lastingmermories.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Governor's office says 'Phase One' of reopening Virginia 'will not last for two years'; Chesterfield church says it didn't hold large gathering
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
At least 3 more Richmond restaurants - including Brio at Stony Point - have permanently closed; 94% of Va. restaurant owners have laid off workers
-
Louisa County rethinks graduation ceremony to honor Class of 2020
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 3 cemetery plots for sale. Section: Four Seasons Garden, $3300 p…