STEVENSON, JAMES

STEVENSON, Mr. James Jr., of Richmond, passed away on November 17, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the chapel of Mimms Funeral, 1827 Hull St., Richmond, Va. 23224. Professional services entrusted to Mimms Funeral Home. (804) 232-3874.View online memorial
