STEVENSON, Mary "Pat," 72, of North Chesterfield, passed away September 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Alease Lane; and sister, Carol A. Vaughan. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jimmie Stevenson; children, Lisa Clawson (Taylor), Laura Byers (Charlie) and Jimmie Stevenson Jr. (Orbelina); grandchildren, Jordan, Ryan, Lauren, Stephen, Walter (Abby), Delis and Herson; great-granddaughter, Luna; loving nephew, John; and many other nieces, nephews and friends. Pat was employed most recently at Bowl America Southwest, where she enjoyed cooking and taking care of her multitude of friends there. Pat worked in the food service industry her whole life. Her true calling was that of wife and mother, that is where she was truly successful. Her children and husband were the light of her life and she left a hole that cannot be filled. The sun does not shine as brightly on them today and they will miss her always. The family will receive friends 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 15, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. Interment private.View online memorial