STEWART, Alice Whittaker, 67, of Henrico, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Blankenship Stephens, Charles Henry Whittaker; and her stepfather, Harvey Wyatt Stephens. She is survived by her husband, Ervin "Ernie" Stewart; siblings, Frances Boroughs (James), Shirley Painter, Beth Stephens and Theresa Dowdy (Richard); and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Nelsen Funeral Home Reception Center, 4660 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Virginia Cancer Institute.View online memorial