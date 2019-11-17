STEWART, Alva Catherine Smoot, 92, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019, in Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, William Ross Stewart Sr. She is survived by five children, William Ross Stewart Jr., Nancy Carole Snyder (Mark), Roger Alva Stewart (Linda), Paul Michael Stewart and Donald Charles Stewart. Eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren also survive her. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, November 23, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., Richmond Va. 23228. A memorial service will begin at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. For more information, visit blileys.com.View online memorial