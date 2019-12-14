STEWART, Charles Wilson, 100, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on December 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine Stewart. He is survived by two daughters, Veronica Ali (Abdullah) and Blondina Mallory; eight grandchildren, Canaan, Cleneen, Chelsea, Taura (Joseph), Charles A. (Arielle), Christopher (Lisa), Lakish and Lavar; 21 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; nephew, William Glass Jr. (Connie); and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains will rest at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Sunday, December 15, 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., where family will receive friends 4 to 5 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 3300 R St. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.View online memorial