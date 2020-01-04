STILL, Laura Lovette, 66, of Glen Allen, Va., departed this life December 31, 2019. Surviving are her children, Tonya Still Thomas (Chris), Bryan Still (Marie); grandchildren, Isaiah and Ian Still; sister, Dorothy Still; aunts, Jacquetta Still-Dillard (Leroy) and Cleta Still; nieces, Shanella Holland and Denisha Wilson; great-nephew, Christian Holland; cousins, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, January 6, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Charles Whitfield officiating. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
