STILLWELL, John Wayne, 73, of Crozier, passed away March 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Lavenia Stillwell; and is survived by his wife, Bernadette (Bush) Stillwell; son, John Michael Stillwell (April) and grandchildren, Jacob and Jack Stillwell; son, Matthew Stillwell (Amber) and grandchildren, John Ryan, Abigail and Sydney Smith. As the oldest of five siblings, he is survived by two brothers and two sisters as well as numerous family members and friends. Mr. Stillwell's naval service spanned 34 years from Enlisted to 06 Captain. He was a graduate of Purdue University with an EE degree. He graduated from Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, earning a master's degree in physics. He also graduated from Carnegie Mellon University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania's Executive Program. After Navy retirement, Mr. Stillwell served as the VP of Strategic Systems at Draper Lab in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He was a member of Masonic Grand Lodge of Indiana since 1970, Tippecanoe #492, American Legion and Goochland Lion's Club. Graveside services at Westhampton Memorial Park will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Virginia ABC allowing all restaurants with on-premises licenses to sell wine and beer to go. Could cocktails be next?
-
Virginia looking to cancel state SOL testing amid coronavirus pandemic
-
'I hear the symptoms feel differently for everybody' : A Richmond couple in their 30s tested positive for coronavirus. This is their story.
-
'After today, who’s going to pay us': A bleak St. Patrick’s Day in Richmond as pubs give one last call before shutting down
-
UPDATE: Fairfax County man dies of respiratory failure as Virginia suffers third coronavirus-related death