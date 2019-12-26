STITH, Larry, 21, of Richmond, died December 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Latvia Regina Stith. Surviving are his father, Larry D. Castle; brother, Donte' Stith; sister, Janay Stith; grandparents, Fred and Sarah Stith; 12 uncles, seven aunts; godparents, Sidney and Evone Woodley; a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 12 noon Saturday, December 28, at New Life Deliverance Tabernacle, 900 Decatur St. Rev. Robert Winfree officiating. Arrangements by Scott's Funeral Home. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
