STOFKO, Charlotte Ann, 85, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Judy (David) S. Kibiloski; grandsons, Jonathan (Valerie) Kibiloski and Justin (Sarah) Kibiloski; granddaughter, Stacie (Kyle) Sale; great-grandsons, Knox and August Sale and Camden Kibiloski; and great-granddaughter, Isla Sale. Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, John and Irene Stofko; and great-granddaughter, Sloane Sale. Charlotte treasured her family and delighted in the time she spent with them all. After ending a career of 39 years with Dominion Virginia Power, she became a regular member of the Chester Y, where you could find her in a water aerobics class. Charlotte loved her church family, where she served the Lord at Oak Grove Baptist Church. Her family and friends will always remember Charlotte as a dedicated prayer warrior. The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10). A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Oak Grove Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 3801 Beulah Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23237, or Chester Branch YMCA, 3011 West Hundred Rd., Chester, Va. 23831.