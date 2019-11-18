STOKELING, Yvette, of Richmond, departed this life November 4, 2019. She is survived by a loving family and friends. Remains rest at the Carlton T. Brooks Funeral Home, 2200 Hull Street, where viewing is Monday (today), from 12 to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Tuesday, 12 noon, Reverend Wayne Stokeling officiating. Interment, Maury Cemetery. Family and friends attending services assemble at the funeral home Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 plots & 2 vaults for sale. Valued at $13,780. Sell for $9,…