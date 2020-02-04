STOKES, Harriet Bowling, age 90, of Sperryville, Virginia, died on January 30, 2020, after a long illness. She was born on August 24, 1929, in Jonesville, Virginia, the daughter of the late Ernest Hooper Bowling and Sarah Johns Bowling. Harriet was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Young Stokes Jr. She is survived by her children, William Allen Stokes and his wife, Patricia and Anne Stokes Callahan and her husband, Daniel. She is also survived by her grandchildren, William Allen Stokes Jr. and his wife, Claire, John Pilcher Stokes, Amy Katherine Callahan and Carrie Elizabeth Callahan; and a great-grandson, Robert Davis Stokes. Harriet was also preceded in death by her brother, Ernest Hooper Bowling Jr.; and two sisters, Lucy Bowling Potts and Sarah Bowling Ipock. Harriet cherished her childhood growing up in Buckingham County, graduated Longwood College in 1950 and became a mathematics teacher in Mecklenburg County Public Schools. In 1951, she married Allen and in 1958, started a life of farming and raising a family on Orchard Hill Farm in Rappahannock County. She was an active member of the Rappahannock County Garden Club, a Rappahannock County Public Library volunteer and member of informal book and investment clubs. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed needlecrafts and sewing. Harriet was a faithful member of Culpeper Presbyterian Church, where she was a teacher and served on numerous committees. The family wishes to thank Charity and Violet Sillero, Josephine Scott and all the staff at Jackson House Assisted Living, Boston, Virginia, for the many years of exceptionally devoted care that Harriet received. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Culpeper Presbyterian Church with a reception to follow. The family suggests contributions to either Culpeper Presbyterian Church, 215 S. Main Street, Culpeper, Virginia 22701, or the Friends of the Rappahannock County Public Library, P.O. Box 55, Washington, Virginia 22747.View online memorial
