STOKES, Helen Armstrong, 92, of Henrico, died January 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Frederick Stokes. Surviving are her daughter, Dr. Debra S. Smith (Frank); granddaughter, Jamia L. Brown; grandson, James H. Brown III (Valena); three great-grandchildren, James, Josiah and Faith Brown; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. A Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Omega Omega service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, January 10, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., followed by the family receiving friends until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, at St. Peter Baptist Church, 2040 Mountain Rd. Dr. Kirkland R. Walton officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
STOKES, HELEN
To plant a tree in memory of HELEN STOKES as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.