STOKES, Timothy Dorsey. It is with great sadness that the family of Timothy Dorsey Stokes announces his passing after a brief illness, on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the age of 59 years. Timothy will be lovingly remembered by his four siblings, cousins, nieces and nephew. Timothy was predeceased by his father, Benjamin Jerome Stokes Jr.; and mother, Easter Johnson Stokes. Remains rest at W.E. Hawkes & Son Funeral Home, 504 East Street, Blackstone, Va., where a funeral service in memory of Timothy will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 1 p.m. Interment Greenview Cemetery, Blackstone.