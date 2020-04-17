STONE, Aaron L. Sr., age 68, of Richmond, departed this life April 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Lenora Stone; two daughters, Yolanda Stone and LaToya Jackson; two sons, Aaron L. Stone Jr. (Eboni) and Mark'e Byrd; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Beasley, Constance Richardson and Patricia Otey; one aunt, Sue Brandon; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, two sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services private. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial
