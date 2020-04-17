STONE, AARON

STONE, Aaron L. Sr., age 68, of Richmond, departed this life April 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Lenora Stone; two daughters, Yolanda Stone and LaToya Jackson; two sons, Aaron L. Stone Jr. (Eboni) and Mark'e Byrd; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Beasley, Constance Richardson and Patricia Otey; one aunt, Sue Brandon; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, two sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services private. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of AARON STONE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.