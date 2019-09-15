STONE, Harry Sheridan, died on Thursday, April 25, 2019, while under hospice care in Tucson, Ariz., after a four-year fight with frontotemporal dementia at age 65. He was predeceased by both parents, William W. Stone and Nan Hart Stone. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; and his two stepdaughters, Leonie Lloyd (Dave) and Alexa Baramogliu (Tanju); six grandchildren; and his two brothers, Alan H. Stone and William W. Stone Jr. and their families. Sheridan was born and raised in Richmond, Va. After graduating from St. Christopher's School in 1972, he pursed his lifelong passion for studying and managing wildlife. He did undergraduate studies at the University of Montana and graduate work at the University of Minnesota. After all of that, Sheridan settled down in Sierra Vista, Ariz., to manage the wildlife on a large government operation, the Ft. Huachuca Military Reservation, where he established an outstanding natural resources program that was respected and honored by his peers around the country. There, he retired as a civil servant for the Defense Department after more than 30 years of service. Sheridan's passion for the outdoors, his love of all living things and his thorough knowledge of wildlife management and land conservation practices will be greatly missed but fondly remembered, by family and friends.View online memorial