STONE, Peggy Lee Taylor, was born May 31, 1955, and departed this life on July 20, 2019. Peggy was born to the late James and Madeline Hilber in Bedford, Virginia. She was an employee of Estes Express Lines for over 40 years. Peggy leaves to cherish her memory daughter, Tamara Taylor; grandson, DaShawn Taylor; sisters, Debra Doggett, Valerie Barnett, Cheryl Lightner (Clarence); brother, James Hilber Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 6 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd., on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 12 p.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial