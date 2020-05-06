STONE, REV. DR. GERALD "JERRY"

STONE, Rev. Dr. Gerald Thomas "Jerry," 79, of Richmond, Va., died at Sunset, April 29, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family after waging a four-year courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Tupper Lake, N.Y., he was the son of the late Harry D. Stone of Long Lake, N.Y. and Jesse S. Benson of Kissimmee, Fla. He grew up in Long Lake, N.Y. and graduated from Long Lake Central High School. After graduation, he entered the U.S. Marine Corps where he served in Vietnam. He obtained his BA degree from Houghton College, his Masters of Divinity from Princeton Theological Seminary and his Doctor of Divinity from Drew University. He served churches in the United Church of Christ for 35 years in Texas, Vermont, North Carolina and Virginia. He also served as a Chaplain in the United States Air Force, Air National Guard for 20 years, retiring as Lt. Colonel. In retirement, he enjoyed employment at Pleasant's Hardware for 10 years, was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and was an avid coin collector and genealogist. He was a member of Brother's & Sister's of the Way, a Protestant Monastic Retreat Order. He was a sports fan of the Syracuse Orangemen basketball team, the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. He enjoyed canoeing, hiking, hunting and fishing in the Adirondack Mountains of New York, listening to classical and organ music, attending concerts and walks in Deep Run Park were favorite pastimes. He was a world traveler through his military assignments and enjoyed European travel with his family. Survivors include his wife, Jacquelyn Jones Stone; sons, Mark H. Stone of Orlando, Fla. and Brian L. Stone, of Underhill, Vt.; sister, Sharon S. Palmer, Fairfield, Maine; brother, David Benson, Orlando Fla.; sister-in-law, Jeanette A. Jones, Richmond; and former wife, Linda Kay Stone, Burlington, Vt.; nieces, Diana Oldenburg and Linda Carson of Maine, and Katie Benson of Orlando, Fla.; four grandchildren, Jacinda, Logan, Caden and Nicholas Stone. The family would like to give special thanks to Jerry's colleague, Rev. Julian Hall, Hanover, Pa., Abby Freeman and Wendy Moore, Senior Bridge, Humana Inc. for their compassionate care along the way, and Bon Secours Hospice team for the comfort they provided during his final hours. A memorial service will be held at a future time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Northam orders non-essential businesses closed for another week, but says reopening could begin next Friday
-
A big week: Former UVA star Bryce Hall gets engaged days after being chosen in the NFL draft
-
City of Richmond employee dies from COVID-19
-
'Every day is a bad day': Richmond restaurant owners are doing everything they can to hang on. Some days are easier than others.
-
ESPN's Alex Smith documentary pulls no punches in showing a gruesome injury - and courageous recovery