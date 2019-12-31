STONE, RUSSELL JR.

STONE, Russell Durwood Jr., 84, of Ashland, Virginia, passed away on December 27, 2019. Durwood was preceded in death by his parents, Russell D. Stone Sr. and Mary Virginia "Mamie" Hoehns of Laurel, Virginia; and a wife, Janet Tiller Stone. He is survived by his wife, Mary Hogan Stone; a sister, Gertrude "Trudy" Stone Moolenaar of Richmond; three children, Laurie Eldridge and her husband, Randy, of Ashland, Russell D. "Russ" Stone III of Glen Allen and Temple Joyce and her husband, Hugh, of Montpelier; five grandsons, Rusty, Brooks, T.C., Andy and Ben; and three great-grandchildren, Piper, Brynn and Russell. He is also survived by Mary's son, Chuck; and two stepgrandsons, Chad and Trent; as well as nieces and nephews. His family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 South Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 3, at First Baptist Church, 800 Thompson St., Ashland, Va., with interment to follow in Emmanuel Episcopal Church cemetery, 1214 Wilmer Ave., Richmond, Va.View online memorial
