STOOTS, Patricia Raborg, 72, of Moseley, Va., passed away on July 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marguerite S.R. Cummings and Frederick Ashton Raborg. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Edward Glenn Stoots; children, Wayne Alexander (Lee), Jean Baldwin Sutton (Sonya Caton), Owen Baldwin II (Jenny), Anthony Stoots (Laura), Tammy Herbert (Frank), Edward Stoots (Kim), Shane Stoots (Erika), Frederick Stoots (Molly Field); many loving grandchildren; and her beloved Pomeranians, Charlie and Snuggles. Born in Portsmouth and raised in Richmond, Mrs. Stoots was a graduate of John Marshall High School and enjoyed a long career as an operator with AT&T. She was proud of the many accomplishments of her children and grandchildren, and frequented many a ballfield to cheer for them. She was an avid collector of lighthouse and elephant figurines. The family will receive friends between 2 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, at Bliley's Funeral Home, 6900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Va. 23224. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Richmond Animal League, www.ral.org.