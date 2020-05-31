STOPF, Alma, 76, of Moseley, crossed over to Heaven on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Ernest Stopf Jr.; parents, Cleveland Davis Lohr Sr. and Stella Lohr; brother, Cleveland Davis Lohr Jr. Alma is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Terry (Kurt), Karen Marsh (Paul), Kristy Stopf (Annette); grandchildren, Alex, Justin, Matthew, Jonathan and Madison; brother, Wilton Leonard Lohr; and a large circle of extended family and friends. Alma was a loving wife, mom, nanny, daughter, sister and friend. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially at the river. She had the most beautiful smile that would just light up the room. We thank God for every precious moment we had together. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at the Chesterfield Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway. A graveside service will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, June 4, in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making memorial contributions in her name to a charity of your choice.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Richmond protest turns violent Friday night with vehicles burned and shots fired into air
-
Principal of Mary Munford Elementary tests positive for COVID-19 after computer distribution event
-
Sen. Tim Kaine and wife Anne Holton test positive for COVID-19 antibodies
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginians must wear masks in public buildings and businesses starting Friday
-
Virginia could peak at more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases a day this summer, UVA model projects
Remembering Loved Ones
Westhampton Memorial Park 6 prime lots adjacent to brick walkway to office, Patterson & …