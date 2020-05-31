STOPF, ALMA

STOPF, Alma, 76, of Moseley, crossed over to Heaven on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Ernest Stopf Jr.; parents, Cleveland Davis Lohr Sr. and Stella Lohr; brother, Cleveland Davis Lohr Jr. Alma is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Terry (Kurt), Karen Marsh (Paul), Kristy Stopf (Annette); grandchildren, Alex, Justin, Matthew, Jonathan and Madison; brother, Wilton Leonard Lohr; and a large circle of extended family and friends. Alma was a loving wife, mom, nanny, daughter, sister and friend. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially at the river. She had the most beautiful smile that would just light up the room. We thank God for every precious moment we had together. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at the Chesterfield Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway. A graveside service will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, June 4, in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making memorial contributions in her name to a charity of your choice.

