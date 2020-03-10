STOPF, ERNEST JR.

STOPF, Ernest A. Jr., 76, of Moseley, crossed over to Heaven on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Evelyn Stopf; and is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Alma; daughters, Kimberly Terry (Kurt), Karen Marsh (Paul), Kristy Stopf (Annette); grandchildren, Alex, Justin, Matthew, Jonathan and Madison; sister, Jeanette Montez (Dino); brother, Rick Stopf (Linda); and a large circle of extended family and friends. Ernie was a Master Mason and a member of Clover Hill Lodge 253. He retired as an electrician from Philip Morris. He loved spending time with his family and friends at the river house. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, and will be deeply missed. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Lutheran Church of our Savior, 9601 Hull Street Rd. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making donations in his name to the charity of your choice.View online memorial
