STOTESBERRY, WILLIAM

STOTESBERRY, Mr. William Carter "Carpenter Bill" Jr., born June 13, 1962, in Hopewell Va., went home to his lord and workshop in heaven on November 20, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Bill was a master carpenter around Richmond for many years and a true ambassador for Christ. He served in the U.S. Army and National Guard. Bill was preceded in death by his father, William C. Stotesberry Sr. Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Barbara Elgin (Frank); sister, Cindy Davidson (Darrell); nephew, Kris Dyer (Paula); niece, Candice DeJesus; and many beloved family members and friends to include his much cherished Sunday school family. A special heartfelt appreciation to Susan, Marty and Joe and all who supported Bill through his journey home. A Celebration of Life/memorial will be announced at a later date.