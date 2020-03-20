STOVER, Jane Wine Zigler, 91, of Harrisonburg, Va., went to be with our Lord on March 19, 2020. She was born on April 12, 1928, in Harrisonburg, to the late John Michael and Mary Anna Wine Zigler. Jane graduated from Dayton High School in 1945. In 1948, Jane graduated as a registered nurse from Rockingham Memorial Hospital. She worked as nurse at the hospital in Fredericksburg, Va. and in Harrisonburg, Va. On August 21, 1948, Jane married James Norwood Stover, who preceded her in death on March 2, 1995. She moved back to Harrisonburg in 2005, to be near her daughters and her brother, John Edgar Zigler and wife, Joyce Clatterbuck Zigler, both of whom predeceased her. Jane is survived by two daughters, Jan Stover (Simmons) Miller and husband, Darryl "Moose," in Harrisonburg, and Jyl Stover Gamble and husband, Bill, in Bridgewater, Va. She has three grandchildren, James Clifford Simmons and wife, Patsy, Jennifer G. Hartzler and husband, Andrew and Jacquelyn C. Boshart and husband, Ryan. Jane has four great-grandchildren, Jake, Josh, Joel and Jessica Simmons. There will be a private graveside service at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held at Otterbein UMC at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Cubs for a Cure, 420 Neff Ave., Harrisonburg, Va. 22801, Otterbein UMC, 176 W. Market Street, Harrisonburg, Va. 22802 or Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Rd., Harrisonburg, Va. 22802. Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, Va. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Virginia looking to cancel state SOL testing amid coronavirus pandemic
-
'I hear the symptoms feel differently for everybody' : A Richmond couple in their 30s tested positive for coronavirus. This is their story.
-
Virginia reports its first coronavirus-related death
-
'After today, who’s going to pay us': A bleak St. Patrick’s Day in Richmond as pubs give one last call before shutting down
-
Northam bans large events; attendee of program at VCU tests positive for COVID-19