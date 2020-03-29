STOVER, Margaret "Peggy" Smellie, of Newtown Square, Pa., formerly of Williamsburg, Va., passed on March 14, 2020, at the age of 84. She is survived by her loving children, Brian, Chuck III and Margaret; her adoring grandchildren, Nathan, Rachel, Braxton and Morgan. She is also survived by her dear sister, Grace Mehfoud. She was preceded by her beloved husband, Colonel Charles "Chuck" William Stover Jr.; and her three sisters, Louise Nasser, Ann Volkmann and Katherine Carter. Peggy lived her life in service of her family and our country. Attending Varina High School, her friendships from those early years kept with her throughout her life. She and her four sisters, the "Smellie Girls" grew up in the '40s to '50s and epitomized young ladies from that era: sock hops, pep rallies, double dating and drive-ins. She met her husband, Chuck, on a blind date and their marriage was strong and beautiful for 53 years. Peggy was very proud of being an Army wife and supported Chuck and his career for 35 years. While being an Army wife, she traveled to Germany twice, however kept being drawn to her family home state, Virginia, where ultimately they retired for their next adventure with family and friends in the Kingsmill community. With her husband and family, Peggy was active in the church wherever she lived, including singing in the choir, participating in bible studies and other church related activities. A service in Peggy's honor will be held at Williamsburg Chapel, Williamsburg, Virginia, on a date to be determined. She will join her husband and be buried in Arlington National Cemetery on a date also to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to The Fisher House at http:/engage.fisherhouse.org/goto/peggystover. Fisher House Foundation is best known for a network of comfort homes where military and veterans' families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com. Arrangements by The Donohue Funeral Home, Newtown Square, Pa. 610-353-6300.View online memorial
