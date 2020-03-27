STREAT, Louise Mayo, quietly entered into eternal rest with her Heavenly Father at the age of 93. Louise, daughter of the late George Mayo and Pearl Mayo Goode was born on January 15, 1927, in Cumberland County. Louise was baptized at an early age. Louise, better known as "Lou," was married to the late Thomas Streat and from this union was one daughter, Savannah Streat; and one son, Thomas Edward Streat. During this union, she began to develop her love for singing; she was a member of Little Fork Baptist Church in her early age. Louise moved to Richmond, Va. and became a member of Faith Landmarks Ministries. Louise was a loyal sister, protecive aunt and wonderful friend. We will grieve the loss of this Earthly vessel. However, we will rejoice knowing she is in her resting place. Her job is complete. Louise fought a great fight, she is now at peace. Louise leaves behid to treasure in her precious memory one daughter, Savannah Williams of Maryland, Va.; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Samuel "little Samuel" Goode (Debbie) from Goochland, Va.; several nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. (10 Person Limit). Interment Little Fork Baptist Church cemetery, Cartersville, Va.View online memorial
