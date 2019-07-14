STREAT, QUEEN

STREAT, Mrs. Queen, age 75, of Richmond, departed this life July 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Streat Jr.; and one daughter, Benita Streat. She is survived by one daughter, Pertrina Streat; one son, Charles L. Streat III (Ana); five grandchildren, Jabril Rasheed and Brandon, Kameron, Rayshawn and Raiden Streat; one sister, Inez Graham (Tyrone); one brother, Joseph Hilton (Priscilla); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Bobbi Streat; one brother-in-law, Horace Venable; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Monday, at 11 a.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Monday.View online memorial