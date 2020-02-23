STREET, HOWARD "H.C." JR.

STREET, Howard Coleman "H.C." Jr., passed away February 20, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Helen Samuel Street; and a brother, Ronnie. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 23 1/2 years, Jessie; two brothers, Robert (Brenda) and David (Linda); two sisters, Brenda S. Mitchell (Harold "Mitch") and Linda S. Kellner; sister-in-law, Shirley Street; stepson, Leonard Workman (Doreen); stepdaughter, Susan Lanham (Mike); stepgrandchildren, Christine Workman, LeAnn Tinnel, Brett and Ashley Lanham. His family will receive friends at the Nelsen Funeral Home Reid Chapel, 412 S. Washington Highway, Ashland, Monday, February 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be at Taylorsville Baptist Church, 15415 Taylorsville Rd., Doswell, Tuesday, February 25, at 1 p.m. with interment in church cemetery.

View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Howard Street, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 24
Visitation
Monday, February 24, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Nelsen Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA 23005
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Howard's Visitation begins.
Feb 25
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
TAYLORSVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH
15415 Taylorsville Road
Doswell, VA 23047
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Howard's Funeral Service begins.
Feb 25
Committal Service
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
TAYLORSVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH
15415 Taylorsville Road
Doswell, VA 23047
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Howard's Committal Service begins.

Tags