STREET, HOWARD "H.C." JR.

STREET, Howard Coleman "H.C." Jr., passed away February 20, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Helen Samuel Street; and a brother, Ronnie. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 23 1/2 years, Jessie; two brothers, Robert (Brenda) and David (Linda); two sisters, Brenda S. Mitchell (Harold "Mitch") and Linda S. Kellner; sister-in-law, Shirley Street; stepson, Leonard Workman (Doreen); stepdaughter, Susan Lanham (Mike); stepgrandchildren, Christine Workman, LeAnn Tinnel, Brett and Ashley Lanham. His family will receive friends at the Nelsen Funeral Home Reid Chapel, 412 S. Washington Highway, Ashland, Monday, February 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be at Taylorsville Baptist Church, 15415 Taylorsville Rd., Doswell, Tuesday, February 25, at 1 p.m. with interment in church cemetery.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 24
Visitation
Monday, February 24, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Nelsen Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy.
Ashland, VA 23005
Feb 25
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
TAYLORSVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH
15415 Taylorsville Road
Doswell, VA 23047
Feb 25
Committal Service
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
TAYLORSVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH
15415 Taylorsville Road
Doswell, VA 23047
