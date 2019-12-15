STREET, Ronald E., 72, of Mechanicsville, entered eternal rest on Thursday, December 12, 2019. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and retired from Philip Morris USA. Ronald was strong in his faith and was baptized at Taylorsville Baptist Church in Doswell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Helen Street. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 23 years, Shirley A. Street; children, Ricky Street (Amy), Randy Street (Courtney), Frank Tuten (Phala), Terri Britton (Philip), Melinda Baicy (Tom); 12 grandchildren; one very special great-granddaughter, Quinn; and siblings, Howard Street (Jessie), Bob Street (Brenda), David Street (Linda), Brenda Mitchell (Mitch), Linda Kellner. The family would like to thank Dr. Kinloch Nelson and Dr. Vidya Raghavan for their care and support. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 16, at Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tommie Fund through RACC at www.raccfoundation.org/donate.View online memorial