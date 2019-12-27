STREET, 1st Lt. Roderick Alexander, 57, transitioned to life with his God on December 18, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Edgar and Beverly Street; brothers, Shelly (Latice) and Edgar Jr.; uncles, Frankie Barnes (Ella Mae), N.W. "Billy" Barnes (Jackie), Henry Street Jr., Stewart Street Sr. and Raymond Street Sr. (Barbara); aunts, Veronica Anderson, Dorothy Moore and Carrie McMackle; nieces, Arika Street (Arika's sons, Isaiah and Dominic) and Taryn Williams; nephews, Christopher Street, Akem Williams and Jaylon Williams; and a host of other relatives and friends. Rod's Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where the funeral is being held Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial
STREET, 1ST LT. RODERICK
To plant a tree in memory of 1ST STREET as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.