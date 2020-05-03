STREETER, Steven Keith. After a long battle with early onset Alzheimer's disease, Steven Keith Streeter, 67, formerly of Goochland, Va., passed away on April 28, 2020, in Boulder, Colorado. Steven was born to Keith and Jean Streeter in Maryville, Missouri on August 22, 1952. He attended and graduated from Savannah High School in 1970 and Missouri Western State University in 1976. In 1993, Steven and his family moved to Richmond, Virginia, where they resided for the next 20 years. In that time he and his wife, Pamela, raised three children, he completed his MBA at Virginia Commonwealth University and leveraging his passion for travel, history and fluency in three foreign languages soon filled senior leadership roles in international business. He was a quiet man who pursued a lifetime of learning and curiosity about the world. He was friendly, warm and always enjoyed conversations with interesting people, runs around the block and hikes in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, trips to the dump with his dog, Eddie, watching NASCAR, tinkering with cars, checking out the passing jet overhead, tapping out drum solos on the gear shifter and imparting profound, yet unexpected, bits of wisdom with his children. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jean and Keith Streeter; and maternal grandparents, Myrle and Edward Warren. He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Pamela K. Streeter; his sister, Ruthe Streeter of Anchorage, Alaska; children, Brett Streeter of Richmond, Va., Rebecca Cannell (Jason) of Longmont, Colo., Mark Streeter (Anna) of Goochland, Va.; and three granddaughters, Kaelyn and Paige Cannell, Ellie Streeter; and cousins Jerry Warren (Mae) of California. Steven will be missed by those who knew and loved him. He will always be remembered for the love and lessons he taught us before and during his battle with Alzheimer's. Our family will be forever grateful for the care and support he received from the doctors, nurses and staff at Manor Care of Boulder and Compassus Hospice. A private memorial for family only will be held in Longmont, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association. www.alz.orgView online memorial
