STROBLE, ROBERT "LIN"

STROBLE, Robert Linwood "Lin," of Henrico, departed this life January 25, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife, Rosa Lee Stroble; 10 children, 22 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, four sisters-in-law, three brothers-in-law, devoted nieces and nephews, very special cousins and a host of close relatives, friends, the entire congregation of Fifth Baptist Church and members of the Military Retirees Club. Robert enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he faithfully and honorably served for 20 years. After his military service, he worked as a police officer at McGuire VA Medical Center, where he retired after 22 years of service. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends Friday, January 31, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 W. Cary St. Rev. Ricardo L. Brown officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Fifth Baptist Church Building Fund. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
