STRONG, Emma "Christine," 91, of Ashland, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew J. Strong; and children, Donnie Strong and Sharon Strong. For many years Christine was an active parishioner of Gwathmey Baptist Church in Ashland, Va. She was an avid history enthusiast and enjoyed watching sports. Christine is survived by her children, Michael Strong, David Strong (Peggy), Pamela Humes (Russell) and Jerry Strong (Susan); six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Hall Farm Family Cemetery, 19012 Teman Rd., Beaverdam, Va. 23015. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gwathmey Baptist Church or the Alzheimer's Association in Christine's memory. Fond memories and condolences may be received at nelsenashland.com.View online memorial
