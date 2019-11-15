STROOP, Casper S., 85, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, grandson and three siblings. Casper is survived by his wife, Peggy Stroop; daughters, Sue Osterbind (Donnie), Shirley Haynes (Rick), Sharon Moore, Sandy Bergenhagen (Michael); brother, Erwin Stroop; sisters, Mary McDaniel, Irene Helmick and Kathleen Brown; and sister-in-law, Reba Stroop. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Friends may visit on Sunday, November 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, November 18, at the Morrissett Chapel. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Heartland Hospice or to the Susan G. Komen Central Virginia Center through his memorial page, www.inmemof.org/casper-s-stroop.View online memorial