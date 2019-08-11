STROTHER, Leota H., 75, of Ashland, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at VCU Medical Center. Leota retired from the telephone company as a department secretary. She loved traveling and gardening. Survivors include her son, Billy McCarty (Lori); granddaughter, Kimberly Brown (Jesse Brown); sibling, R.B. Harris (Teresa); and her nephew, Ronnie and his two children. She is also survived by her life partner, Mike Maino; and four children and three grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.View online memorial