STUART, Colonel James Ewell Brown IV, U.S. Army (Retired), died peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020. He was born on July 23, 1935, in Glen Cove, New York, the son of James E.B. Stuart III and Mary Hurt Stuart. A happy childhood and teenage years were spent in Manhasset, New York. In high school, he played lacrosse, basketball, tennis, baseball and football. He loved to share with his friends that Jim Brown was his friend and teammate in high school! He attended the University of Virginia, where he obtained a bachelor's degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He was subsequently commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army. He obtained a post graduate degree in Industrial Engineering from North Carolina State University. Jeb was known for his kindness, patience, love of music and quick wit. He was a devoted friend and confidant, and a tolerant and kind father and grandfather. The youngest Stuart generation remembers Grandee as their fun-loving, smiling, partner in benign mischief. Colonel Stuart ultimately served 26 years in the Army, including two Vietnam combat tours. He exemplified effective and responsible leadership. His assignments carried his family all over the country as well as overseas (Panama Canal Zone and Tehran, Iran). His decorations should be remembered: Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal with oak leaf cluster, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Meritorious Service Medal with an oak leaf cluster and the Army Commendation Medal. Foreign decorations include the Vietnamese Honor Medal 1st Class and the Vietnamese Air Medal. Upon retiring from military service, Jeb and Weasie moved home to Richmond, where Jeb built a successful second career as a certified financial planner. Together they enjoyed the company of a close-knit group of extended family and friends, whose love and support has been invaluably appreciated. Jeb was most proud of his heritage and enormously knowledgeable of many aspects of American history, including the American Revolution and the Civil War. He was an engaging and inspirational speaker who generously shared his knowledge with individuals and groups in America and abroad. Jeb was a member of Saint James Episcopal Church. He served as chairman of the board at the Museum of the Confederacy. He was a member of the Military Order of the Stars and Bars, Past President of the General Society of the Sons of the Revolution in Virginia, Order of Indian Wars of the United States, Sons of Confederate Veterans, the Jamestown Society and the Society of the Cincinnati in the state of Georgia. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Louise McNiel Stuart; his sister, Olivia Stuart McFadden; his children, Elizabeth Pelham Stuart Hoehne (Scott), Dr. James E.B. Stuart V (Kelly) and John Alexander Stuart (Dona); and his grandchildren, James E.B. Stuart VI (Danielle), Mary Pannill Stuart McIntyre (Andrew), Kathleen Columbia Stuart, Margaret Sheffield Stuart and Alexander Wesley Stuart. The family is most grateful to the superb staff of the Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center for their outstanding and loving care for him, especially in these difficult times. The family regrets that we are unable to invite friends and well-wishers to a celebration of life at this time. Private burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery. Memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center, 1601 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23224 or St. James's Episcopal Church, 1205 W. Franklin St., Richmond, Va. 23220.View online memorial
