Mostly cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High around 80F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 18, 2020 @ 12:21 am
STUART, Thomas James, 63, of Hopewell.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to families. However, we are happy to accept submissions from family members pending proper verification of death. For pricing and submission instructions, contact us at 804-643-4414 or by email.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.