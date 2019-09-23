STUCKEY, Sarah Clayton, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away peacefully on September 19, 2019. She was born in Cass County, Texas, on June 16, 1933. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Jessie "Jay" William Stuckey; her parents, Joe Jefferson and Lillie Mae Clayton; sister, Faye "Carolyn" Smith; and brothers, James Thomas Clayton and Jimmy Dean Clayton. Sarah is survived by her daughter, Leslie Stuckey Hall and her husband, William Aubrey Hall Jr.; and two granddaughters, Caroline and Lilly. She is also survived by her sister, Lena Clayton Meares; and many extended family members. Upon graduating from high school a year early, Sarah attended Texarkana Community Junior College and Southern Methodist University. She worked in accounting with some of the first computers at Texas Instruments in Dallas, Texas, from 1957 until 1969. After being a fiercely independent woman for 36 years, she married her lifelong friend, and love, Jay, and moved to California. Soon thereafter, they relocated to New York, where she gave birth to their daughter, whom she called her greatest gift. Their relocations took them back to California in 1977, then to Westport, Conn., from 1979 to 1990, where she was a devoted wife and mom, participating actively in the community. She also worked at GTE Training Development Center for many years. Sarah loved the Lord and was a faithful and dedicated member of Baptist churches throughout the United States including, Cass and Plano, Texas, San Pedro and Glendale, Calif., Hartsdale and Chappaqua, N.Y., Wilton, Conn. and Fairfax, Va. Her service included being WMU Director, financial secretary and VBS teacher. At the time of her death, she was a member of Second Baptist Church of Richmond, Va., and served as the Treasurer of her Second Shepherd's Sunday school class. It was through her church families that she formed lifelong friendships. Throughout her life, she was an avid sports fan and could always be found cheering for the Dallas Cowboys, University of Texas Longhorns or San Antonio Spurs and watching golf and tennis, especially with Jay, whom she missed so much these past few years. She also enjoyed bowling, playing tennis and golf. Sarah's greatest joy came as a grandmother as she supported Caroline and Lilly at their many sporting and school events. She was incredibly proud of the kind-hearted people they have grown in to, and was sure they will make the world a better place. She was analytically minded and loved games, reading, bookkeeping, investing and crossword puzzles. She will forever be remembered for being a sweet, strong, supportive, generous, smart, independent, competitive, sports-loving woman who was committed to her faith, family and friends. The family is so appreciative of the support received from her family, friends, doctors, nurses and caregivers these past few months. The family will receive friends from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the West Broad Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Second Baptist Church, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jacob's Ladder, P.O. Box 555 Urbanna, Va. 23175, Bons Secours Hospice, 1133 Old Bon Air Road, Richmond, Va. 23235 or Second Baptist Church, 9614 River Road, Richmond, Va. 23229.View online memorial