STUDEVANT, Inez. On April 19, 2020, Inez Studevant went home to be with her Heavenly Father. She leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Alvin, Kent and Kirk (Leanne); three daughters, Rose Studivant, Tina Studivant and Kimberly Studevant; three grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends, among them devoted Lula Harris, Dorothy Jones and Darnell Pollard. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a walk through viewing will be held Friday, April 24, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral service will be Saturday, April 25, 2020, Mimms Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. Interment Tabernacle Baptist Church cemetery.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of INEZ STUDEVANT as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.