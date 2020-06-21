STUHMER, Patrick

STUHMER , Mr. Patrick W., age 51, of Midlothian, Va., passed from this life on June 16, 2020, after a battle with liver disease. He is survived by his children, Alexis and Kyle of Chesapeake, Va.; and their mother, Sharon; his parents, Robert and Doris of Midlothian, Va; his sister, Robin Hottinger of Chesterfield; and his brother, Donald of W. Palm Beach, Fla. He graduated from Spring Valley H.S. and Rockland Community College in N.Y. After moving to Va., he met his wife and started his family. He worked for Milcom Systems, a military contractor and then went to work for Ratheon Corp., working on computer guided radar installations on naval ships. He later moved to the Richmond area and was employed by the Richmond Times-Dispatch as a computer technician. After a private family gathering, cremation is taking place at Affinity Funeral Services in Richmond, Va.View online memorial
